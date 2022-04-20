Advertisement

Despite additional barrels from reserve, gas prices are rising

Wednesday, the national average reached $4.11 according to AAA.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After being on the decline since early March, nationwide gas prices are once again reaching above the four-dollar mark.

While higher than it’s been in the last few weeks, the average reached $4.33 cents on March 11th.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the price of gas is getting more expensive because of a continued rise in global oil prices, being impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Global oil prices are continuing to climb despite action by President Joe Biden to release 180 million barrels of oil from the nation’s emergency reserves.

