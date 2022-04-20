Advertisement

Cooler Today; Warmer Thursday; Maybe a Thundershower Friday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:52 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rain we saw overnight heads east this morning. We’ll see clearing skies today with highs in the 50s to near 60, not the 70s we had yesterday.

Southeast winds return tomorrow, bringing in warmer temperatures. Eventually, these winds will bring enough moisture our way Friday for a few thundershowers to form in the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be east of us on Friday.

But by Friday night and Saturday, rain and wind return as a strong spring storm heads our way. Heavy, wet snow is likely in the northern hills and northwest South Dakota, as well as parts of northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana - AGAIN! We’ll continue to monitor the track of this system.

All of us will experience strong winds this weekend.

