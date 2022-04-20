Advertisement

Black Hills State University recognized for campus urban forest

A sustainable way to make campus beautiful
BHSU students gathered for recognition of the 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University planted a tree Wednesday in honor of their 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Students gathered for a tree maintenance demonstration followed by the planting of a front yard linden.

BHSU’s urban forest on campus includes a diverse number of trees such as apple trees, Ohio buckeyes, and American elm.

Trees play a vital part in the environment and in our daily lives.

“It just gives people a sense of being relaxed on campus, it gives some structure to our campus, a little bit of shade in our hot summer. Every little bit that we do just adds to the beauty of our campus that’s been here since 1883 and every day is another day to make our campus better,” explained Eric Hanson, Grounds Crew Leader for Black Hills State University.

The university had to meet 5 standards to receive recognition such as maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance, and a student service-learning project.

