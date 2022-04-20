Airports and mass transportation beware, a federal ruling has changed mask restrictions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Big changes are underway at airports and mass transit systems across the U.S, all thanks to a ruling by one federal judge.

Tampa federal judge Kathryn Kimball Miselle voids U.S. mask mandates, allowing for mass transportation and airports across the US including the one right here in rapid city to make their own decisions

One shuttle driver says he has seen passengers complain over mask mandates.

“There’s been people complaining and the airlines have been lobbying for a while now to get rid of it, so I think it’s a good thing and there’s probably everybody’s going to be happy about it.”

Beth Schnell, a Hertz car rental employee at Rapid City Regional Airport says the lift of mask requirements has made passengers happy.

“You see a little more bubble in people’s personalities, they are happy. People that we have talked to are happy that have come down are happy they didn’t have to wear a mask on the flight so, I think it loose a lot of happiness that hey maybe we’re getting to the next step in get pass this.”

Previously... the CDC extended its mask mandate until May 3 because of the BA2 coronavirus sub-variant. Judge Miselle’s rulings void that recommendation, making it entirely up to each airport to decide on masks.

Megan Johnson, communications and marketing manager for Rapid City Regional Airport says the federal lift on makes may not apply to international travel.

“Some air carriers may still require them for international travel, we suggest you check with your airline before making the trip just to make sure you’re in compliance.”

