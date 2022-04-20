Above normal temperatures through Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers will pass through the area overnight, snow could mix in for some of the higher elevations. A dusting on grassy surfaces is possible. Lows will be in the 30s for many.

Plenty of sunshine through the morning hours Wednesday, but some clouds develop midday and through the afternoon with a few light showers in northwest South Dakota are possible. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the area. High fire danger is expected - be fire aware.

Clouds will develop through the day Thursday, which will lead to a few showers and possible storms later in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the 50s for much of the area. Friday will be warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Plenty of clouds through the day. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some could be on the stronger side.

Rain and snow showers are possible Friday night and Saturday for much of the area. Some spots will see all snow and potential accumulations as a storm system passes through the northern plains. Still a lot to dissect with this storm system as is makes its way to shore over the next couple of days.

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 40s with windy conditions Saturday and breezy weather Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm up next week.

