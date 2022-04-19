Warmer Today; A Bit Cooler Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Much warmer temperatures are in the forecast today. We’ll see 70s in many spots this afternoon, but we are concerned about extreme fire danger as low humidity and locally gusty winds will accompany the warmth.

A cold front blows through tonight. A few showers are possible with that system. Wednesday will be breezy and cooler.

A strong spring storm heads our way late this week and weekend. Windy, warmer weather returns Thursday and Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, then rain and snow this weekend. It is still too early to pinpoint who will get the most precipitation. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.