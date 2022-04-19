Advertisement

Verizon Wireless is raising minimum wage to $20 an hour

Verizon also said it's offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager...
Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager positions in many markets.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:10 AM MDT
NEW YORK (Gray News) – Verizon Wireless is raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for retail, customer service and inside sales teams.

The company made the announcement Monday, adding that existing employees on these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour will automatically be raised to this new rate.

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well,” said Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group.

Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager positions in many markets.

“I’m confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience,” said Bourne.

