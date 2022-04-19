Advertisement

Tax deadline passed, but if you missed it don’t panic

If you owe money you could be subject to late fees, but if you’re getting a return you’re in the clear.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Yesterday was the deadline to file taxes, but officials say if you missed it there’s no need to panic.

Shelby Dahl, Liberty Tax General Manager, says you can file at any time during the year, but if you owe money there will likely be a penalty which will be higher the more money you owe. While if you’re getting a return, there isn’t one at all. There’s actually a three year time frame to get them done and still receive it.

Late penalties are assessed quarterly and interest accumulates, so Dahl suggests you get them done as soon as possible. Especially because she says it’s far harder nowadays to get away with not getting them done.

”There’s always those people that are like, ‘my cousin or my uncle hasn’t filed for years and they got away with it.’ That was back then, they’re starting to look at everybody. So,” Dahl explains, “I suggest just to get in and get it done.”

Dahl says if you have filed, it will usually take a few weeks to get your return. If you have not, and you owe money, and aren’t doing so because you don’t have the full amount you owe -- she says payment plans are available.

She also recommends that businesses start preparing for tax season next year by keeping files up to date and easily accessible.

