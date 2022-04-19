South Dakota Mines meeting infrastructure needs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, America’s infrastructure is barely passing. The group says it’s a C-, but South Dakota Mines is trying to improve that grade. The hands-on curriculum at Mines makes their students highly desirable in the job market. A recent trip to the Corp of engineers in Mississippi proved that.

South Dakota Mines is at the forefront of the wave of improvements happening in the United States and South Dakota. The hands-on curriculum that Mines has in place makes their students highly wanted in the job market. A recent trip to the Corp of engineers in Mississippi proved that.

“They said that our students turn out to be the absolute best of their hiring pool, that they bring on board,” said Dr. Jim Stone, Department Head for Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Preparing the best is what Mines focuses on, they ensure that they have the fundamentals of engineering and are ready for the work place of tomorrow, a work place just steps from campus.

“If we look at infrastructure there is, as we look at the growth of the Black Hills and Rapid City in particular there’s going to be a huge need,” said Stone

The university ensures that students have access to these jobs and fills the gap.

Stone says, “What I’ve seen is a huge uptick in the number of placements in our students and their recruiting and demand of our students. At our most recent career fair for civil and environmental engineering, there were three times as many positions available as the number of students we had currently available.”

According to the South Dakota Mines website, the placement rate for graduates is 97 percent.

