RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Pine Ridge men were found not guilty of murder in a federal trial April 15.

The brothers, 35-year-old Antoine Joey Makes Good and 33-year-old Vinnie Makes Good, were accused of murdering another man in in 2020.

According to the FBI, 35-year-old Henry O’Rourke was stabbed to death outside his home in Kyle on Nov. 1.

