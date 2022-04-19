Advertisement

1 Rapid City remote disposal site is soon to disappear

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division offers two disposal sites within the city.

“Two functions for the remote sites; for yard waste and for recyclables,” explained Dale Tech, Public Works Director for Rapid City.

Recycling is a year-round function while the yard waste season is set to start on May 1st… but only at the Fitzgerald Stadium location.

The remote site on West Boulevard North is still excepting recyclable materials, however soon enough those bins are going to be taken away.

“We have a lot of issues with illegal dumping there,” said Tech.

Meaning people are dropping off trash, furniture, and appliances at the remote sites.

“What it boils down to is we then have to have an individual or individuals hand sort what’s been placed in there,” stated Tech.

That takes time and manpower for a department still trying to fill a short staff. They are still looking to fill around 8 spots to become fully staffed.

“There’s just no way to maintain that site,” stated Tech.

So, efforts will be focused on maintaining the Fitzgerald location.

“That is by and far our busiest site and we’ll be in a much better position to service that site with the resources we have. We just ask that the public respect the sites and what they’re there for and that helps everybody,” said Tech.

While recycling containers will remain at the Fitzgerald location year-round, the newspaper container will soon only be available at the landfill.

Curbside pickup will start on May 2nd for those on city collections.

