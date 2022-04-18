Advertisement

WalletHub: SD 7th lowest state with tax burden

By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:33 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tax Day is Monday, and a new survey from WalletHub shows that 81% of Americans believe the government doesn’t spend tax dollars wisely.

WalletHub is also releasing a state-by-state report on how people are burdened by taxes. The organization compared the 50 states based on property tax, income tax, and sales and excise tax, as a share of total personal income.

The Mount Rushmore State ranks 44th in overall tax burden, that’s the seventh lowest.

Meanwhile the state ranks 23rd in Property Tax Burden, 44th in Income, and 9th in sales and excise taxes.

