Very Warm Weather Expected Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures tonight will be much closer to average than what we have seen over the last couple of days. Lows will mostly be in the 30s across the region. High temperatures tomorrow are going to be much warmer with highs in the mid-70s for Rapid City and places to the south and east. We will see some moderate rain and snow (snow only for the Black Hills) tomorrow night, but most of the moisture will have already cleared out by sunrise Wednesday morning. We have the chance for storms on Friday. Those will bring the temperatures down for the weekend. With the cooler temperatures, we may see a rain/snow mix on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.