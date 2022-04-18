Advertisement

US attorney for South Dakota to retire

A new US attorney will be announced Friday
court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dennis R. Holmes, the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, will retire after serving 43 years as a prosecutor in the state.

The U.S. District Court will appoint an interim U.S. attorney Friday. Holmes will stay on board for a while to help with the transition.

Holmes began serving as acting U.S. Attorney in February 2021 and was appointed to the position in December. That appointment, by law, was only for 120 days.

Holmes, originally from Custer, started his career as an intern in 1978 for the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office. He then spent nine years in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office before joining the U.S. Department of Justice. Holmes has been with the DOJ for 34 years.

In a DOJ release, Holmes said: “It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated law enforcement officials from state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies who toil every day to keep our communities safe. In my career I also have had the privilege of serving alongside many talented and devoted attorneys. I have always admired their professionalism and their dedication to public service.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
Two Pine Ridge men found not guilty in stabbing death.
Pine Ridge brothers found not guilty of murder
A man throws away items at the landfill in Rapid City.
Rapid City landfill relaxes fees
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

Dahl Arts Center displays artwork created by Black Hills State University seniors.
BHSU students display more than 100 pieces of art at the Dahl Arts Center
Photo taken in Rapid City shows illegal dumping at one of the disposal sites.
1 Rapid City remote disposal site is soon to disappear
The national mask mandate has switched gears since a federal judge from Florida ruled against...
Airports and mass transportation beware, a federal ruling has changed mask restrictions
SD Mines Students
South Dakota Mines meeting infrastructure needs
Visit Rapid City CEO and President
Visit Rapid City welcomes new leadership