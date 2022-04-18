Run for their Lives: upcoming 5-k highlighting motherhood & raising awareness for SIDS

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mother’s Day will be here before we know it, so here’s your reminder to get a great gift.

But what about the mothers who have lost a child? Especially when it’s sudden and unexplained.

The 14th annual run for their lives 5-k is coming up Mother’s Day weekend helping to fight Sudden Infant Death Syndrome as well as celebrate all that motherhood has to offer.

“After the loss of a child it can be so helpful to have something to DO in their memory. There is also a lot of value in having an easy way for the people who love you to communicate their love and support. These things are especially important on a hard day like Mother’s Day,” said Brianne Edwards, the founder of Lach’s Legacy and organizer of Run for their Lives! “It is also the primary fundraiser for Lach’s Legacy, our nonprofit that is working to provide grief support for families who have experienced the unexpected loss of an infant, to promote SIDS and safe sleep awareness, and to help fund SIDS related research.”

Event details:

family-friendly 5K run/walk and silent auction

will feature the names of 57 children who are being remembered on the back of the race shirt and with their photos posted along the racecourse

held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Mother’s Day (May 8th) with the race starting at 1:00. There is also a virtual participation option so that you can do it at any time and place that works for you

you can register all the way up until race day, but to be guaranteed a race t-shirt you must be registered by April 21st

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.