Advertisement

Rapid City landfill relaxes fees

A man throws away items at the landfill in Rapid City.
A man throws away items at the landfill in Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For 51 years, Rapid City has hosted Cleanup Week, a time for residents to clean out the attic and kick it to the curb.

Many people take advantage of the relaxed fees at the landfill as a part of the annual cleanup week. Old furniture, rugs and extra items around the house fill pickups and trailers that line the entrance to the disposal area. Ria Harper of the City Solid Waste Department says it is important for those that are cleaning up their yards and keeping it out of others.

“We want to keep it; you know away from getting dumped on roads and fields and stuff like that,” said Harper.

The land fill does not accept Freon-based appliances and will still charge for tires this week.

For more information contact the Rapid City Waste Division at (605) 355-3496.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway
Elijah West was arraigned on three first degree murder charges.... in the January 5 shooting...
Man arraigned on triple homicide
The Donnivan Schaeffer Archery Trophy with each year's winners added.
Donnivan Schaeffer Memorial Trophy awarded to another young archer