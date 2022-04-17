Advertisement

Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of us wear our shoes around the house, but you might want to think twice.

Researchers with “360 Dust Analysis” say leaving your shoes on inside the house could bring-in potentially harmful pathogens from outside.

They say shoes can carry microorganisms that are drug-resistant, including hospital-associated infectious germs that are difficult to treat.

Toxic road asphalt residue and lawn-treatment chemicals could also be tracked indoors.

If you aren’t interested in walking around barefoot or in socks indoors, the group says a solution could be to have some “indoor only” shoes that never get worn outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah West was arraigned on three first degree murder charges.... in the January 5 shooting...
Man arraigned on triple homicide
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Mary's Mountain Cookies
Tourists and locals in Rapid City go kooky for cookies
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Latest News

Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised after they rescue driver from burning car
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
The search for the possible suspects in a deadly overnight shooting in Pittsburgh is still...
Nation rocked by holiday weekend gun violence