Advertisement

Much Warmer Weather in the Near Future

Storms potentially by the end of the week
Storms potentially by the end of the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures tonight are going to be cold once again with lows dropping into the 20s and teens. Temperatures tomorrow will not be that bad with highs around 50 for much of our viewing area. Temperatures on Tuesday will be much improved with highs in the mid-70s for Rapid City and places to the east . Tuesday night we may see some rain, and that’ll bring the temperatures down slightly for Wednesday. By the end of the week, we could see some storms on Friday. That will also bring the temps down for Saturday, and we may even see a rain/snow mix on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah West was arraigned on three first degree murder charges.... in the January 5 shooting...
Man arraigned on triple homicide
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Mary's Mountain Cookies
Tourists and locals in Rapid City go kooky for cookies
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Latest News

Windy Weather is also Expected
A Windy Easter is Expected
Highs in the mid-40s
Warmer Temperatures By Next Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold Again Today; Somewhat Milder this Easter Weekend
Warmer next week
More Cold Weather Expected Tomorrow