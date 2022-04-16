Advertisement

A Windy Easter is Expected

Windy Weather is also Expected
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures tonight are going to be much improved with lows in the 30s and 20s across our area. Temperatures tomorrow will be very similar to the highs today with 40s and 30s in the forecast. Tomorrow will also be windy with gusts up to 50 mph possible in Rapid City. Northwestern South Dakota will see the gustiest winds with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The winds, however, will calm down as we head into the overnight hours tomorrow. Temperatures will warm up significantly on Tuesday with highs potentially in the lower 70s.

