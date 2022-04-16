Tourists and locals in Rapid City go kooky for cookies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -When you think of things that change through the seasons, usually it’s weather related like removing hats, gloves and jackets from your daily routine.

However, Mary’s Mountain Cookies change their recipes too.

Julie Mahaffey, Co-Owner of the shop, says numbers have been increasing over the years, and that they change their recipe both for summertime flavors but also to make things simpler and quicker to make. That’s in an effort to deal with bigger spring and summer crowds.

During the winter, locals are the people that drive business.

She says they try to make it feel like a small town atmosphere within their cookie confines, and as more people ready themselves to spend time in the Hills and catch some of that vibe, their cookies need to be ready too.

”I think people are craving that small town atmosphere, and we try to give that hear at the shop. We have so many people comment on not just the fact that our cookies are amazing,” Mahaffey says, “but the atmosphere we create in here is amazing.”

With summer nearing they’re preparing by hiring more staff to ensure the Hills, and its visitors, will have their cookie cravings satisfied.

