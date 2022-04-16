Advertisement

Rush drops tight game to Tulsa

Oilers win 1-0
4-15 Rush
4-15 Rush
By Vic Quick
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:07 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush and Tulsa combined to play a tight, low scoring game Friday night. It was the Oilers who earned a 1-0 victory. Lukas Parik stopped 22 of 23 shots for the Rush. Daniel Mannella stopped all 26 shots he faced in route to recording the shutout. The same two teams wrap up the regular season Saturday night at the Monument Ice Arena. The playoffs begin next week. The Rush will be the number two seed in the Mountain Division and will have home ice advantage for round one.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
Allman was sentenced for aggravated assault in the death of Lance Baumgarten.
Barry Allman’s plea deal results in 15-year prison sentence
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid

Latest News

4-14 BHSU softball
Black Hills State softball team drops doubleheader to Chadron State
4-13 rush
Rush clinches a playoff spot
4-12 usd karius
Karius named new head coach of USD women’s basketball team
4-12 rush
Rush gears up for final series of the regular season