Rapid City uses Easter to encourage kids to stay active

With summer around the corner, Rapid City’s reminding families of ways their kids can get outdoors
Rapid City Easter Activity Bag
Rapid City Easter Activity Bag
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - To get families into the Easter spirit, Rapid City held their second annual Easter activity bag down at the Roosevelt Swim Center.

The activities have four to ten year old’s in mind -- things like games, arts, crafts and painting with friends and family.

Each bag was a bit different. Maybe containing a bird, frog or the Easter bunny himself to play with.

Lindsey Myers, Parks and Recreation Specialist, says the event was at the swim center to make families aware of events that are happening through the summer, make sure kids are staying active and remind them the Easer Bunny is friendly by ”getting them used to people in mascots. Let them know the Easter Bunny’s fun. Come out and enjoy it, get your picture taken and have fun with him.”

All things the Easter bunny himself agrees with, even though “it was a small time schedule, but I got myself in there. I love the Black Hills. There’s a lot of places to hide eggs,” the Easter Bunny explains, “but if I could help one of the good swim centers around the place, why not come here?”

Myers says the outdoor pools are getting ready to be open, where they’ll be holding a cardboard boat race for the first time ever.

She encourages teams to start conceptualizing their possible designs.

