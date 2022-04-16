A permanent souvenir, tourists get tatted in the Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the spring and summer months, the Hills start to see more traffic from around the region and even the nation.

Some may take home knick-knacks like shot glasses, hats and t-shirts.

However, others take home something a bit more permanent.

More clothes during the winter time hide the skin. Chaz, Owner and Artist at Charlie’s Tattoo Parlor, says that means ink runs a bit more thin, “but, in the summer when you see tattoos, if you’re into tattoos, and you see other people with them -- it kind of reminds you, ‘Oh, I want to get this. Or, I want to get this finished.’”

It tends to be locals coming in during the winter time, when less travelers frequent the streets, people who Chaz has built relationships with, “that are getting arm sleeves, back pieces. Heck, some of them are even getting body suits.”

During the spring and soon to be summer, they see a lot of “poppers,” or people who are in and out with quick pieces, because “the tourist season. You know, a lot of people it’s just like littler things. You never know what you’re going to do that day. That’s the kind of cool thing about it.”

He says it’s no big deal if a piece is a long form, intimate tattoo, or something quick and snappy, because regardless “people give me the trust to mark them for life.” A position of trust that he kind of just crashed into, since “oddly enough I got into tattooing with a car accident.”

With injuries, he couldn’t do much of anything. “I was laid up for twelve weeks,” he says, but his roommate was a tattoo artist. So, he hung around, watched and liked it enough to take a year off from his job, “and that was 21 years ago. Never went back to work.”

Decades of time, Chaz remembers when shows like Ink Master came out, an era that puts any summer season nowadays to shame, “the late 90s, early 2000s. That’s really the heyday. Everybody wanted everything done. It was crazy.”

History under his belt, one simple fact makes a great artist. “Steadiness,” he says, “I mean that’s the real key to it, because skins live. It jumps. People move. All tattoos hurt.”

That said, making people comfortable is also part of the gig, because “your body gets pumped with endorphins when you get tattooed. So, if you’re really nervous, it can cause you to pass out. It can cause you to be a little sick to your stomach. But, a lot of times when people get nervous, they’re always saying ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’ and I’m like you don’t have anything to be sorry about. You know, just relax.”

Once all is said and done, looking back at pieces can be a walk down memory lane.

“I can remember every tattoo I’ve ever done,” Chaz says. “That’s why I kind of like living in a smaller city,” because, he can see his own artwork and others just walking around town. “You know, who go it, where’d you get it done. I like the stories behind it.”

Like the story behind his shop, named after his daughter, Charlie.

“She grew up in the tattoo shop with me. And,” Chaz explains, “it was just sitting at the drawing table with her and doing little sketches, and things like that, you know?”

Just like how the name of a tattoo shop can be a keepsake, the service they provide can work in the same way, because “we give them a memory in time,” Chaz says.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.