Man arraigned on 2020 triple homicide

By Bryan Womack
Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Elijah West was arraigned Friday on three first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths

of Jamie Graham, Alma Garneaux, and Michael White Plume. The shootings took place in early January of 2020 at a home in Wounded Knee.

The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to seven counts related to the murders and no trial date has been set.

If found guilty by a jury, West could face life in prison.

