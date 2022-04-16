Exploring the lives of Indigenous women in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “Ultimately if somebody had said to me four years ago this is what you are going to do for the next four years, I never would have believed them.”

Women of the White Buffalo is a documentary capturing the lives of Lakota women in South Dakota as they share their stories of loss, suicide, murder, and meth addiction. Director Deborah Anderson says this story was her calling

“I met with this lady who was talking about the reservations, the wild buffalo, and horses. Literally, before I knew it, I’m now on the reservation, being brought in by one of the elders, Caroline Carrera, who said to me, we need our stories to be told...we have been waiting for you.”

It took four years, including a two-year delay because of covid, to complete the documentary. Anderson says during her visit, she felt energy she had never felt before

“There is an energy field on these reservations because of the oppression, the continued genocide by way of putting the people in prison, and suppression of the people. The depression of the people, you can feel it, it is like this tangible thing. Yet it is this powerful potent magic, ancient ancestral energy that comes by way of their language and ceremony and their singing and their prayer and ceremony in that way.”

Torn apart by centuries of genocide and colonialism, fighting to preserve their culture in the modern world, the documentary brought awareness to the living conditions of the Lakota.

“I say this, I never made a film that was made to be political in any way, but how could it not be. When you think about really what is happening on our doorstep, here in America that the indigenous, our first nations, our first peoples are still going through this type of living in 20-22. Are you kidding me? And of course, with covid, it only made things worse. "

Anderson says this documentary changed her life forever.

“Being with the women and living in the house with some of the people. Delacina Chief Eagle...I lived with her for over a month and got to witness the realities, the day-to-day...it was not just oh I am going to come in and farm these stories and look from this viewpoint. My heart was cracked open, how could it not be when we are talking about humanity. We are talking about the connection of human understanding. I saw so many things that just blew my mind...that goes on and we do not speak about it.”

Women of the White Buffalo was released via video on demand earlier this month.

