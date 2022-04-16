Bald eagles infected with bird flu, at least 3 dead, officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) - Bird flu has been detected in Georgia bald eagles and it is affecting their nesting, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

In a recent report, officials with the DNR said samples from three bald eagles found dead in Chatham, Glynn and Liberty counties came back positive for avian influenza, or bird flu.

The department also reported that bird flu is likely undercutting nesting success for the eagles in Georgia’s coastal counties.

Officials said about a third of the eagle nests in Georgia are in the coastal counties. Annual aerial surveys of nesting bald eagles have revealed more failed nests than expected with nest success currently down about 30%.

Overall, the department reports the bald eagle population in Georgia is strong and initial survey results of eagle nesting outside the coastal region look to be on par with previous years.

Avian influenza has been detected in wild birds in more than 30 states this year, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. The viral disease is highly infectious, untreatable and potentially lethal to infected animals. However, the risk of transmission to people remains low.

