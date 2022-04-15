Warmer Temperatures By Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light snow is possible over the next couple of hours, but nothing significant is expected. We may see more moisture tomorrow night and Sunday, but once again the moisture will be very light. Temperatures are going to remain cold tonight with lows in the teens for Rapid City and single digits for northern counties. Temperatures tomorrow will improve slightly, but we are still only going to see highs in the 40s. Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for next week, especially on Tuesday where we could see highs in the 70s.

