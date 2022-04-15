Advertisement

Rushmore Candy Co. selling Easter goodies

Manager Marcy Trainor says more people tend to visit during holidays.
Manager Marcy Trainor says more people tend to visit during holidays.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Easter just days away, you may be wondering where you can find a last-minute, sweet Easter gift.

The Rushmore Candy Company has been open at it’s Highway 16 location for about a year now, and has all kinds of different candies, sodas, and other treats for those young and old. Manager Marcy Trainor says more people tend to visit during holidays.

And Easter is no exception. So they’re stocked up on chocolate bunnies and other Easter related candies.

”We do have a couple other Easter specific candies,” Trainor said. “We do have baskets that we can put together for you, we just need to know a little ahead of time.”

Trainor says it’s best to call in if you still want a basket. You can reach the Rushmore Candy Co. at (605) 342-1289.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
Allman was sentenced for aggravated assault in the death of Lance Baumgarten.
Barry Allman’s plea deal results in 15-year prison sentence
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid

Latest News

Easter tradition still alive in Sturgis
Easter tradition still alive in Sturgis
A permanent souvenir, tourists get tatted in the Hills
A permanent souvenir, tourists get tatted in the Hills
Exploring the lives of Indigenous women in South Dakota
Exploring the lives of Indigenous women in South Dakota
SD for Better Marijuana Laws to collect signatures in Rapid City
SD for Better Marijuana Laws to collect signatures in Rapid City
Man arraigned on 2020 triple homicide
Man arraigned on 2020 triple homicide