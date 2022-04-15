Advertisement

Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks

Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of whipped cream.(Greenville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said several incidents have happened recently where a person has assaulted people with a plate of whipped cream.

On Thursday, the Greenville Police Department said it was investigating after multiple people were targeted.

According to police, a woman was walking on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon while pushing her child in a stroller when a man hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream.

The police department released a picture of the person in question and urged anyone to contact officers at 864-271-5333 if they had any further information.

At approximately 2:30 pm, officers responded to an assault near the Main Street bridge. A woman was walking on the...

Posted by Greenville Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
He is the first elected official in state history to be impeached.
Rapid City lawmakers react to Ravnsborg impeachment
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
James Stethem, 52, was last seen March 31 in Rapid City.
A 52-year-old Rapid City man reported missing
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

Latest News

Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters
Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters in Alabama
Frank James made his first court appearance on Thursday.
New York subway shooting suspect in court
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth
FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25,...
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor
FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus