Advertisement

Easter tradition still alive in Sturgis

By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “He is Risen, He is Risen,” sings Rev. Bunker Hill.

Carrying a Cross to churches in Sturgis has become a tradition, starting at the First Presbyterian Church and stopping at five different churches reciting scripture and singing hymns.

“Each hymn in this book are sermons unto themselves. You know, you can just fall into reality, just like you do with choruses, fall into praise,” said Jill Tesnow, Pianist for Sturgis Christian Church.

Coming together as a community to worship, using the whole body rather than what Reverend Bunker Hill called, Church aerobics.

“When we worship, we ought to worship with more than our mouth, we ought to worship with our whole body,” said Hill, “Making a walk ourselves, we don’t suffer ourselves like Jesus did. Although it was kind of chilly out today”

Bringing scripture to life is what the Cross Walk is meant for. The walk is designed to remind Christians of Jesus’ walk to Mount Calvary, where tradition says he was crucified.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
Allman was sentenced for aggravated assault in the death of Lance Baumgarten.
Barry Allman’s plea deal results in 15-year prison sentence
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid