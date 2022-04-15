Advertisement

Cold Again Today; Somewhat Milder this Easter Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:42 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see yet another cold day today, with some snow mainly this morning south of I-90. Some parts of southwest and south-central South Dakota, as well as northern and eastern Wyoming could pick up 1″-2″ of snow, causing slippery driving conditions.

Southeast winds pick up Saturday, bringing in somewhat milder air.

A trough moves through Saturday night, bringing some rain and snow showers. The bulk of this storm will miss us to the north in North Dakota. Easter Sunday will be cool and windy.

Much warmer air arrives next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the area. 70 degree temperatures are likely Tuesday, and by the end of the week, we might see 80!

