Yet another Cold and Windy Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More cold and more wind today as low pressure continues to wind up over North Dakota and Minnesota. Blowing snow will continue to cause hazardous driving conditions in northwest South Dakota and parts of northeast Wyoming today.

An upper level disturbance will race across the area tonight. Some scattered light snow showers can be expected with this system.

Warmer air returns this Easter weekend. There will be another system bringing some rain or snow showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but at this time, amounts appear to be light.

Much warmer air finally returns next week!

