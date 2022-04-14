Advertisement

Windy for Thursday, but cooler temperatures linger

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Windy weather continues through the night. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible at times. Temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens, which will make it feel below zero thanks to the strong winds.

Plenty of sunshine expected Thursday with more clouds lingering in northwest South Dakota. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible through the day, so it’ll feel like January once again. Scattered snow showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible, up to an inch in spots. Snow showers will linger in the Black Hills and over toward the Big Horns through the afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend will rise into the 40s, but that is still about 10° below normal for this time of year. Clouds increase Saturday and it will be breezy. A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon and overnight, where snow showers could mix in. Skies clear up through the day Sunday and we should be mostly sunny by afternoon. It’ll be windy behind the storm system on Sunday.

Next week will start off mild near 50°, but warm up nicely into the 60s and possibly 70s for parts of the area. Those with snow still on the ground will struggle to warm up as much.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
He is the first elected official in state history to be impeached.
Rapid City lawmakers react to Ravnsborg impeachment
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
James Stethem, 52, was last seen March 31 in Rapid City.
A 52-year-old Rapid City man reported missing

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold Again Today; Somewhat Milder this Easter Weekend
Warmer next week
More Cold Weather Expected Tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Yet another Cold and Windy Day
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Continued Windy and Unseasonably Cold