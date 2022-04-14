Advertisement

Parks & Rec Department provides holiday activities and chance to meet Easter bunny

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Easter is just a few days away, and for those who celebrate, Roosevelt swim center is hosting the Easter bunny Saturday morning.

The Easter Activity Bag event at the Roosevelt Swim Center will be this Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. The activity bag will include themed crafts, games, and projects for kids ages 4-10 years old. The cost is $10 and registration is required.

“We have a fun morning of activities planned,” said Lindsey Myers of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We are excited to have the Easter Bunny visiting the Swim Center and we look forward to hosting this fun event for the kids.”

