Nationwide theater project, opening up conversation around gun violence, coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s no denying that gun violence is a serious concern but it isn’t often we get to hear the perspectives of the children and teens on this issue.

But, the Black Hills Community Theatre is putting on a performance hoping to change that.

“The national theatre project, #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence invited Black Hills Community Theatre to participate in the national reading of eight new plays by teen playwrights,” said Merlyn Sell, BHCT Director of Education & Outreach. “Each play confronts and investigates gun violence and illuminates how pervasive gun violence has become in the lives of teens. Performed simultaneously across the country on the same night, these readings will be part of an evening of reflection and discussion.”

