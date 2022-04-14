Advertisement

Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk

By Bryan Womack
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Police blocked off parts of Sturgis road thursday as a massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk.

Smoke was seen from miles away as drivers were being re-routed for safety.

Eric Pearson, a volunteer firefighter says it took more than one...fire department to get the blaze under control.

He stated “The current cause of the fire is still being investigated, around 12:13 pm is when the first call came over dispatch. Since then, several fire departments have come down and help start attacking the fire.”

The biggest concern for firefighters was gusty winds that could cause smoke and flames to travel to close neighborhoods.

All residents in the area near Saratoga Road were asked to evacuate. A large portion of the factory has collapsed.

Officials say the fire is contained at this time and the cause is still under investigation.

