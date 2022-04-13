Advertisement

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles for stability control glitch

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota...
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can inadvertently disable the electronic stability control system.

The automaker says that when the vehicles are restarted, the software in rare cases may not automatically switch the system into the “on” mode. That can disable the system.

The recall covers 2020 to 2022 models including the Toyota brand’s Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand.

Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem.

Owners will be notified by mid-June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a massive structure fire near Sturgis and Merritt Road in Black Hawk.
Massive factory fire broke out in Black Hawk
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
He is the first elected official in state history to be impeached.
Rapid City lawmakers react to Ravnsborg impeachment
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
James Stethem, 52, was last seen March 31 in Rapid City.
A 52-year-old Rapid City man reported missing

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The infections caused symptoms like jaundice, diarrhea and abdominal pain....
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in US, Europe
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
Zelenskyy warns of the possibility of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons. (CNN, UKRAINE...
Ukraine fears Russian retaliation after sinking warship