South Dakota DOT Pushing Work Zone Awareness on safe driving

What you need to know driving through construction zones
National Work Zone Awareness week is a 20-year-old campaign observed this year from April 11th to the 15th.. and reminds drivers pay close attention to caution signs and drive slowly in construction zones(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warmer weather brings caution signs in construction zones and with more people traveling and working in those zones, the Department of Transportation is asking for your help. A group of staff Virginia D-O-T members formed awareness week to zone safety during warmer months of the year.

According to South Dakota D-O-T, there were 762 fatal crashes in work zones in 2019 nationwide, resulting in 842 deaths. . National Work Zone Awareness week is a 20-year-old campaign observed this year from April 11th to the 15th.. and reminds drivers to pay close attention to caution signs and drive slowly in construction zones

