South Dakota DOT Pushing Work Zone Awareness on safe driving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warmer weather brings caution signs in construction zones and with more people traveling and working in those zones, the Department of Transportation is asking for your help. A group of staff Virginia D-O-T members formed awareness week to zone safety during warmer months of the year.

According to South Dakota D-O-T, there were 762 fatal crashes in work zones in 2019 nationwide, resulting in 842 deaths. . National Work Zone Awareness week is a 20-year-old campaign observed this year from April 11th to the 15th.. and reminds drivers to pay close attention to caution signs and drive slowly in construction zones

