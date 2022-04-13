Advertisement

Closer to reaching a verdict in the killing of three Rapid City residents

By Bryan Womack
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -37-year-old Arnson Absolu, the New Yorker accused of killing three people in 2020 was back in Seventh Circuit Court Tuesday.

Absolu is accused of murdering Ashley Nagy and Charles Red Willow in Thomson Park on Meadowlark Drive in 2020. He is also accused of killing Dakota Zaiser ... a 22-year-old man whose body was found near Sheridan Lake back in 2020.

He faces three counts of first-degree murder. Judge Robert Gusinsky gave prosecutors 45 days to decide if they are going to pursue the death penalty.

Absolu’s next hearing is set for May 31st.

