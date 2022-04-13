Advertisement

Missing south Alabama 2-month-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM MDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA/Gray news) - The Amber Alert for a south Alabama 2-month-old has been canceled.

Dothan police said 2-month-old Messiah Richards was safely located Wednesday shortly after the alert went out.

Police did not say whether the alleged abductors, MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards, were taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

