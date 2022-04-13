Advertisement

A 52-year-old Rapid City man reported missing

By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 52-year-old Rapid City man is missing and law enforcement asks for the public’s help finding him.

A release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office states that James Stethem was reported missing Monday. He was last seen March 31 in the 300 block of Kansas City Street in Rapid City. Stethem has not been in contact with family or friends.

Stethem is a Caucasian male, 6-foot 1-inch tall, weighing 190 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing green shorts, black t-shirt, black and red baseball cap, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact PCSO Nick Nelson at (605) 394-6115.

