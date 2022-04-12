Advertisement

Nearly half a century of displaying local artists

Artwork on display in The Mathews Opera House & Arts Center.
Artwork on display in The Mathews Opera House & Arts Center.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM MDT
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Art makes the world a little more colorful and in Spearfish, the 43rd annual Community Art Show is on display at the Mathews Opera House & Arts Center.

For nearly half a century, the show has given local artists the opportunity to show off up to 3 original pieces of art.

The event runs from April 2nd through the 29th and is open to the entire community.

“This is a good chance just for anybody who’s done any sort of artwork to get their pieces in and know that they’ll be displayed and have, kind of, the experience in the gallery even if they may not consider that a career path,” said director, Darren Granaas.

Granaas said attendance has been through the roof this year and enjoys being a hub for local artists.

“Part of our vision and mission is to encourage our audiences. One of our audience groups is artists, visual artists, so any way that we can contribute to helping them meet a market is good news both for residents of Spearfish and, you know, just for the artist themselves,” stated Granaas.

Visitors to the exhibit have the chance to vote for their favorite piece in the People’s Choice category.

A virtual ceremony will be held on the 22nd at 5 P-M to announce all of the winners.

