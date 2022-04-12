Black Hills State University invests in new equipment and their students

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - < Over the years, universities have shifted towards a hands-on approach to teaching.

“As this generation is very much interested in hands-on work. They’re not interested in professors talking to them all day long, they want to get their hands into the work, they want to find out their own passions and explore from there,” explained Amy Fuqua, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Graduate Studies at BHSU.

To support this approach, BHSU’s rebuilt communications and media program will be kicking off the fall of 2022 with more than $112,000 worth of new equipment for graphic design, multimedia, and radio.

“So, there’s this equipment, but it’s also going to support all their media lab work where a lot of the curriculum is just their own projects that they design for themselves and then internships. So, it’s sort of the whole package of projects to support the best practices in the field,” said Fuqua.

It’s not just the communication students in on the fun.

A new finance lab will also officially open its doors to students this coming semester.

“Well, it gives students a hands-on perspective, kind of a real-life feel of what it would be like to be part of an actual exchange and see the ticker going across. It’s not exactly in real-time, but it’s pretty close and then we’ll be able to use the screens that are behind to highlight what’s going on, to use for teaching and just give a more hands-on feel, but students are pretty excited about it,” explained Laura Prosser, Interim Dean of the School of Business at BHSU.

One of those students is Brady Gillette, president of the Jacket Investment Club at the university.

He says the club has already held meetings in the new meetings but is excited to see it in use for class come fall.

“You know, it lets me know the higher-ups, our dean and then our president, are really looking at students and kind of what we want and what we need and giving us places to hold our clubs and to learn more through our programs and facilities,” expressed Gillette.

