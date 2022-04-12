Advertisement

Babysitter arrested after putting 4-year-old boy in dryer, police say

Amber Chapman, 35, is accused of putting a child she was babysitting in a dryer.
Amber Chapman, 35, is accused of putting a child she was babysitting in a dryer.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:51 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) -A babysitter in Florida has been accused of putting a child who was under her care in a dryer.

Authorities in Lake County, Florida, report Amber Christine Chapman, 35, has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Investigators say that a 4-year-old boy was taken to the UF Health Leesburg Hospital on Feb. 1 and told medical staff that “Miss Amber” had put him in the dryer with towels, and he spun around.

Staff noted multiple areas of bruising on the boy’s head, back and both ears, as indicated by police.

In a recorded interview with the child on Feb. 7, police said the boy told them that Chapman placed him in the dryer, closed the door, and he spun around. The boy also said Chapman opened the door, closed it again, and then went around again.

On Feb. 2, the boy was examined at the Children’s Advocacy Center, according to police. Injuries were found on the boy’s head, abdomen and back.

The team was unable to determine if being placed in the dryer caused the boy’s injuries, but the team told police that the injuries to his back, face, forehead and ears were consistent with what he had told doctors of what had happened.

Police said the boy had frequently been watched by Chapman in the past.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI releases name of man RCPD officers shot and killed
Rapid City forecast
A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way
As U.S. marshals were serving a warrant, a man at the Pancheros Mexican Grill barricaded...
Police: man barricades himself inside Rapid City restaurant, now in custody
A car ran into a house in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Car had a run in with a neighboring house
Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes cast in the South Dakota House of...
South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, 36 to 31

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
A protest blockade by truckers is creating a huge problem at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
Chaos at US-Mexico border as trucks set up blockade
flowers
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock