A significant snowstorm will impact the area Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 20s. Monday will be pretty calm. Plenty of clouds, but not much wind. Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s.

Winter Storm Watches are in place for the northern half of our area. A significant snowstorm is still looking likely for the northern counties. Snow will start to fall Monday night and continue through Tuesday night. Snow will then taper off through Wednesday, with a few snow showers lingering at times. Upgrades to the watches will likely occur overnight or into the morning hours Monday. Winter Storm Warnings are likely, but a few Blizzard Warnings cannot be ruled out.

Snow totals in northeast Wyoming will range from 5″-10″ near Sheridan, 3″-7″ or higher for areas around or north of I-90. The northern hills will pick up 4″-8″ or higher. Northwest South Dakota will see 6″-12″ of snow with higher amounts possible.

While model data is coming into agreement, there’s still some time for the storm to shift a bit while the storm track settles in. Travel will be extremely difficult to near impossible in far northwest South Dakota. Winds will be gusting up to 50 mph in spots, which will create blizzard-like conditions. Snow tapers off Wednesday, but the wind will linger into Thursday.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will remain below normal, even into the weekend.

