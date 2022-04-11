Rapid City Parks and Rec have summer in sight, 2022 seasonal program guide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although the weather hasn’t shown it much just yet, and with possible snow in sight, summer’s close enough for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department to release their summer season guide.

Golfing, swimming, tennis and all kinds of activities can be found in the program, which is accessible online.

Lindsey Myers, Parks and Recreation Specialist with Rapid City, says it’s great for kids. However, summer fun for all ages is available within the city limits.

Even when the weather’s not so great, the Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena shelter activities that can be done indoors.

She says spots are filling up fast and recommends people not wait to get themselves or their kids involved.

”We have park shelters that we reserve from May 1 through the end of September. So, that’s another way to go and get family together and gather around. Birthday parties, family reunions, it’s all about making memories and experiences for everybody too. Just make sure to get your kids registered, and don’t wait until the last minute, because classes do fill up fast.”

Myers says this is the first year they’ll be holding children’s cardboard boat races at the Roosevelt outdoor pool.

While Rapid City thrives on tourism, she says summer program guides like these have local families in mind.

