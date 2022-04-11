Advertisement

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

Rapid City forecast
Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:02 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds.

A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.

Rapid City might not even see 1″ of snow based on the current track of this system! But lots of wind (oh joy) returns this week as the low moves into the upper midwest. Of note will be the unseasonably cold air that will filter in behind this system. Strong arctic high pressure will send temperatures up to 30 degrees below normal our way by midweek.

Stay tuned for continuous updates as this storm heads our way.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSSI KEVN
Significant snow is on the way: who will see snow and how much will fall?
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Quincy Bear Robe now charged with murder
Charges upgraded for shooting suspect
Great Sioux Nation
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the property
Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.
Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun

Latest News

Snow
A significant snowstorm will impact the area Tuesday
Plenty of moisture on the way
Breezy
Rain and snow showers arrive Saturday night through Sunday
Highs will be in the 50s
Much Nicer Weather Today and Tomorrow