A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds.

A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.

Rapid City might not even see 1″ of snow based on the current track of this system! But lots of wind (oh joy) returns this week as the low moves into the upper midwest. Of note will be the unseasonably cold air that will filter in behind this system. Strong arctic high pressure will send temperatures up to 30 degrees below normal our way by midweek.

Stay tuned for continuous updates as this storm heads our way.

