Heavy Snow and Windy Weather This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Heavy snow will start this evening and continue through the morning and early afternoon tomorrow. The heaviest snow will be for northern counties along the border of North Dakota, with 10-16 inches of snow possible there. Northeast Wyoming is also expected to receive a lot of snow with 6-12 inches of snow possible along the Montana border. The northern Black Hills will receive some snow, with 3-6 inches expected there. Rapid City and places to the south and east will see minimal snowfall. The heavy snow will start to clear out of the area by the afternoon tomorrow, but light snow may linger into Wednesday. We will also see windy weather starting tomorrow afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph possible, and then 60 mph wind gusts are possible on Wednesday. Temperatures tomorrow will also be cool with highs in the 30s for northern counties and 40s for Rapid City. Temperatures on Wednesday will be even colder with highs below freezing. With the colder temperatures and the windy weather, the wind chills values could be near zero on Wednesday. We will remain below average for the rest of the week, but temperatures won’t be quite as cold as they will be on Wednesday.

