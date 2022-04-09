Advertisement

One organizations mission to highlight Child abuse Awareness Month

By Bryan Womack
Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Not every child is blessed to have a warm and loving home, and with the growing number of children added to foster care each year...the work is far from over. Laid out on the front lawn of the Pennington County Courthouse, 417 blue pinwheels

Each wheel symbolizes a child in Pennington, Fall River, or Custer County who is currently in foster care.

Kehala Two Bulls, Executive Director at Seventh Circuit CASA says along with neglect, a lot of kids aren’t being given their basic needs.

She states “Kids come into state custody because of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or neglect. Neglect is the most common, largest category, so that could be children who aren’t getting enough of their basic needs met. Food, Safety, education, these kinds of things.”

Two Bulls added that an adult’s trauma impacts any children in the family.... sometimes resulting in foster care.

“Really it’s families who are experiencing high levels of trauma and addiction and can’t escape the trauma and addiction to really take care of themselves and their network including their children.”

The goal of CASA is to sponsor children who are neglected and work with them to heal

“At the base of that, if we could heal trauma in our community, we would all be safer and more vibrant and healthy.”

