Charges upgraded for shooting suspect

Charges for the suspect in a fatal shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City on March 19th have been upgraded to murder.

A Pennington County Grand Jury has now indicted 19-year old Quincy Bear Robe on a charge of second degree murder and commission of a felony with a firearm.

That’s after the victim in the case, 19-year old Myron Pourier, Jr. of Porcupine, passed away. Bear Robe was originally charged with aggravated assault. The probable cause affidavit in the case says Bear Robe was seen running from the hotel after the shooting and it says he admitted to shooting Pourier during an argument. Bear Robe faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if he’s convicted on the murder charge. He’s being held on $1 million dollars bond.